Seven-day remand for three cops to help probe of colleague’s fatal shooting in Sibu

Photo taken last night shows police and paramedics waiting at the Permai Timur house to bring Norhalim’s body to Sibu Hospital. — Borneo Post Online pic

SIBU, May 7 — A Magistrates’ Court here today remanded three police personnel for seven days to assist with the investigation of the fatal shooting of their colleague last night.

The suspects aged 21, 23, and 27, are all from Peninsular Malaysia.

They were produced before Magistrate Mohd Syukri Mokhtar, who ordered for them to be remanded until May 14.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

The deceased, identified as Norhalim Tumiran, 25, from Pahang, was found dead with gunshot wounds to his upper right ear in a house at Permai Timur last night.

Sibu police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit said they are still waiting for the results of the victim’s Covid-19 swab test, post-mortem, and pathologist’s results before the body could be transported back to the peninsula.

Norhalim was a new recruit who was just transferred to the Motorcycle Patrol Unit of the Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department here a month and a half ago.

He is survived by his widow and one-year-old baby. — Borneo Post Online