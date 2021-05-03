Incoming IGP Acryl Sani wants PDRM to continue to resolve unfinished business

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Mohamed Said conferring the rank of Inspector-General of Police to Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani at the Bukit Aman Senior Officers’ Mess in Kuala Lumpur, May 3, 2021. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 — Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani, who will assume the post of Inspector-General of Police (IGP) effective tomorrow, wants the leadership of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to continue to resolve the team’s unfinished business.

He also said that being the IGP was a heavy task and one that could not be done alone.

“Being the IGP is a heavy task as if the burden is placed on both my shoulders. I believe I cannot shoulder this responsibility alone,” he said at a press conference after the handover ceremony of the IGP’s duties at Bukit Aman here today.

Asked about PDRM’s direction under his leadership, Acryl Sani said it would be announced later.

“I will explain the focus of the PDRM at a special media session soon,” he said.

Earlier, Acryl Sani received the reins of Inspector-General of Police from outgoing IGP Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador at a ceremony at the Bukit Aman Senior Officers’ Mess here.

It was witnessed by Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Mohamed Said, who represented the Home Minister. — Bernama