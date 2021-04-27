Agong presents contribution to 156 less fortunate in Kuantan

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah presenting contributions to the less fortunate at Masjid Kampung Cherok Paloh in Pahang, April 27, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUANTAN, April 27 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today visited and presented contributions to 156 less fortunate people at three mosques in the district.

Al-Sultan Abdullah drove himself to the mosques in Kampung Sepat, Kampung Kuala Penor and Kampung Cherok Paloh, each involves 52 recipients from senior citizen, persons with disabilities, single mother and B40 groups.

His Majesty was accompanied by the Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah, Tengku Arif Bendahara Tengku Muhammad Iskandar Ri’ayatuddin Shah and Tengku Panglima Muda Tengku Ahmad Ismail Mu’adzam Shah.

The presentation ceremonies were held briefly to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) of the Recovery Movement Control Order in Pahang and Al-Sultan Abdullah also greeted the recipients who mostly expressed their gratitude for the unexpected Ramadan “gift”.

Vegetable seller Hussein Abdullah, 66, who had to use a cane to walk, did not expect that his presence behind a pillar to wait for his wife to receive the contribution would catch the attention of the King.

“I did not enter (the mosque) as it is hard for me to sit down. His Majesty was about to leave when he saw me and came over to ask about my health,” said Hussein, who suffered a stroke about four years ago.

A Kampung Sepat resident Noriah Deraman, 59, said she intended to keep the contribution considering her income as a cleaner was not that much while the groceries would ease her financial burden for a few months.

For a shop assistant Mat Aris Omar, 36, from Kampung Kuala Penor, he would use the contribution to prepare for Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

“My children often asked (about Raya preparation). Thank God, I received a call yesterday evening asking me to come over and collect the aid. This is unexpected and it is also a gift for my children,” he said.

Meanwhile, food and drink traders at the Cherok Paloh exit were thrilled to receive a surprise visit from the King and his children who came to buy food for breaking fast while on their way back to Kuantan.

Noridah Yakub, 46, who sells nasi berlauk and cakes said His Majesty bought a variety of food synonymous with breaking fast such as ayam percik and opor daging, and greeted her while waiting for his order to be packed.

“This is my first time meeting the King although I used to do business in Kuantan. His Majesty also asked whether I cooked the food myself and my origin,” she said.

A drink seller, Ahmad Faris Sufyan M. Rozal, 30, said Yang di-Pertuan Agong had bought 15 packets of drinks such as air keladi, air jagung, sirap bandung and floral tea from his stall. — Bernama