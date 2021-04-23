Over 30 items to be listed under Festive Season Maximum Price Control Scheme for Aidilfitri, says minister

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi speaking to reporters after receiving a work visit from Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyidin Yassin to the ministry’s Enforcement Command Centre in Putrajaya, April 23, 2021. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

PUTRAJAYA, April 23 — There will be more than 30 items to be listed under the Festive Season Maximum Price Control Scheme (SHMMP) for the coming Aidilfitri, said Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

He said the additional list of items would be announced soon.

The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) has previously announced the list of 12 items from four categories, namely chicken, chicken eggs, meat and seafood under the SHMMP for Hari Raya Puasa 2021 which will be implemented for 30 days from April 21.

“The additional items have not been announced yet because there is no pressure to do so. We want to be fair to traders...if it is announced early but there is no demand, it will give them (traders) problems,” he said.

He said this to reporters after a visit by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to the ministry and the Enforcement Command Centre (ECC), here today.

Meanwhile, Nanta reminded all traders to follow the price control scheme to avoid any enforcement action being taken against them.

“This scheme is implemented at all levels, namely manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers,” he said.

On Muhyiddin’s visit, Nanta said the prime minister had given inputs for the ministry’s improvement and for it to remain relevant in addressing the needs and demands of traders and consumers in the country.

“KPDNHEP always focuses on addressing three main issues, namely the sufficient supply of goods at stable prices which also includes panic buying by consumers, the supply of face masks and the country’s economic recovery,” he said. — Bernama