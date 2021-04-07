Treat TVET as alternative choice instead of inferior course, PM tells students

The prime minister said TVET was not a second-class course meant for dropouts or non-excellent students but actually offered career opportunities with good incomes. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 — Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) is a good choice for students who are still seeking to determine their future career path, said Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The prime minister said TVET was not a second-class course meant for dropouts or non-excellent students but actually offered career opportunities with good incomes.

“For students and parents who are at a crossroads in seeking a suitable career path, I would like to assure you that TVET is among the suitable choices.

“In fact, local TVET institutions, both public and private, are among the best in the world,” he said when delivering his address virtually to close the TVET Expo and Summit 2021 here today.

Muhyiddin said TVET was a pillar of human resource development as it ensured that skilled manpower could be produced, especially in new fields crucial to the country’s progress.

Muhyiddin said he was told that all TVET institutions which participated in the expo would be given free assistance in their digitalisation initiatives in education, via a Learning Management System developed with the expertise of young Malaysians.

He said this digitalisation effort in education was in line with the MyDIGITAL-Malaysia Digital Economy Blueprint which was launched earlier.

“I believe we can propel Malaysia’s development to a higher level if the digital culture is practised comprehensively in various fields, especially in education.

“With digitalisation in education, we can definitely develop quality human capital equipped with the latest knowledge and skills to boost national development and the people’s standard of living,” he said.

He hoped that more programmes similar to TVET Expo and Summit 2021 would be organised in the future to help turn Malaysia into a TVET digital education hub. — Bernama