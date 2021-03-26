Musa Aman withdraws lawsuit against Shafie over rightful Sabah CM tussle, to pay RM60,000 in costs

Tan Sri Musa Aman (pic) has officially ended a court tussle over who is the rightful Sabah chief minister following the May 2018 general elections. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 ― Former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman today ended his lawsuit against Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal, officially ending a court tussle over who is the rightful Sabah chief minister following the May 2018 general elections.

This morning, Musa’s lawyer Datuk Firoz Hussein Ahmad Jamaluddin informed the Federal Court that his client is withdrawing his appeal against a previous dismissal of his lawsuit.

With the withdrawal of the appeal, the lawsuit has officially ended.

President of the Court of Appeal Tan Sri Rohana Yusuf, who was chairing a three-member panel at the Federal Court, then recorded the appeal as having been struck out.

The Federal Court today ordered RM60,000 in costs to be paid by Musa to Shafie over this lawsuit. This amount was sought by Shafie’s lawyers as costs for work done so far for this lawsuit.

MORE TO COME