Musa Aman’s lawyer says appeal thrown out for being ‘academic’

Former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex November 5, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, Nov 28 — The Court of Appeal here has rejected former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman’s appeal against the dismissal of his lawsuit challenging the legality of Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal’s appointment as his successor.

Musa’s lawyer, Tengku Fuad Tengku Ahmad, said a three-judge panel agreed with a preliminary objection that the matter was now “academic”.

“We feel it should be allowed to be heard and run on merit and not be dismissed on technical grounds,” said Fuad.

The lawyer said they were likely to pursue the matter at the Federal Court as Musa was firm in his belief that the latter was still the rightful chief minister of Sabah.

Datuk Kamardin Hashim chaired the panel that included Datuk Rhodzariah Bujang and Datuk Mohamad Zabidin Mohd Diah.

