Federal Court grants Musa Aman leave to challenge appellate court’s dismissal of Sabah CM dispute from 2018

Former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman leaves the Kuala Lumpur High Court after his hearing, November 5, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 26 — The Federal Court in a split vote today has granted Tan Sri Musa Aman the leave to appeal against a previous dismissal by the Court of Appeal, over his 2018 suit seeking to be named the rightful Sabah chief minister.

The decision was delivered by the three-judge bench, who voted two to one in favour of Musa.

Federal Court Judges Datuk Abdul Rahman Sebli and Datuk Zabariah Mohd Yusof voted in favour of Musa on the grounds that the appeal had fulfilled all the required thresholds to obtain a leave.

“Questions of the law are of great constitutional effect and have far reaching implications, and must be resolved by this court to give certainty of the law and must not be left hanging.

“The people of Sabah have a right to know whether the removal of Tan Sri Musa was lawfully done and in accordance with the state constitution.

“For this reason, Justice Sabariah and I allow for this application,” said Abdul Rahman.

Bench chairman Datuk Seri Mohd Zawawi Salleh voted against Musa, saying he thinks that the former chief minister’s application had failed to meet the requirements needed to grant a leave.

“I am of the opinion that the application had failed to satisfy the requirements under Section 96 of the Courts Judicature Act, and in my opinion the grounds of the applications are unsustainable.

“It will be a fruitless exercise with no practical effect,” added Mohd Zawawi.

When met outside the courtroom, the elated Musa expressed thanks to the Almighty.

“I am thankful to Allah for the court decision,” said Musa, adding how a detailed statement will be issued by him soon.

