Police nab seven in connection with fraud syndicate operating in several states

KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — Police have detained seven people including foreigners in connection with a fraud syndicate last week.

Kuala Lumpur Police deputy chief Datuk Yong Lei Choo said those arrested, aged between 29 and 58, comprised three Pakistani men, an Indian national and three locals, namely a man and two women.

She said investigation found that the syndicate had deceived 12 companies selling electrical and electronic goods as well as computer equipment and hardware in Kuala Lumpur, six companies in Selangor and one company in Penang.

“On March 11, police arrested a local man and woman at a restaurant in Jalan Ampang while a Pakistani man with permanent resident (PR) status was arrested in Nilai, Negri Sembilan on March 13.

“Police further arrested another Pakistani man, an Indian man and a local woman at the lobby of a hotel in Kuala Lumpur on March 14. Another Pakistani man was arrested at a restaurant in Dang Wangi district on the same day,” she told a press conference at the Dang Wangi Police headquarters here today.

Following the arrests, police raided two condominium units in Jalan Puchong and seized various types of computer equipment, laptops as well as electrical and electronic goods.

Yong said the modus operandi of the syndicate was to buy the goods by making payment using a post-dated cheque for a period of two weeks before the victim could cash it, she said.

She advised the people to contact the Kuala Lumpur Police hotline at 03-21159999, Dang Wangi Police at 03-26002222 or any police station if they had any information on crime. — Bernama