Putrajaya mulling making Covid jabs compulsory for hiring of foreign workers

Minister of Works Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof speaks to reporters at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre March 1, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUCHING, March 19 ― The government will consider making the Covid-19 vaccine jab compulsory when it comes to hiring foreign workers in the future, said Senior Minister of Works Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

He said that this could not be implemented now because of the limited amount of the vaccines, which are being given out in several phases.

He added that for now, the stipulated standard operating procedure (SOP) involving foreign workers, especially in the construction sector, was sufficient to combat the virus.

“When there are sufficient amount of vaccines and they are easily available, perhaps then we will set a condition that they (foreign workers) must be vaccinated first before they can work here,” he told a media conference after attending the Malaysia Prihatin Programme here today.

Fadillah said the government had also given an assurance that foreign workers without valid documents would not be detained when they go out to get Covid-19 vaccine jabs.

“Everyone will be vaccinated, including foreigners who are here lawfully or illegally. They can get it... as long as they are in Malaysia, they will be given the vaccine jabs.

“We also won’t take legal action. This is our way to encourage them to get vaccinated,” he said. ― Bernama



