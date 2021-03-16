Students must voice problems, issues via right channels, says PM Muhyiddin

KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the freedom given by the government to students to voice out problems and issues must be utilised as best as possible through the right channels.

He said this must be done responsibly by placing integrity in line with rational values, and courtesy and morality.

“Decision must not be rash and must steer clear from emotional pressure or incitement by other quarters to prevent undergraduates’ exclusive status from being manipulated.

“Effective leadership is putting first things first. Effective management is discipline, carrying it out,” Muhyiddin said in his message in conjunction with the 2021 National Student Consultative Council (MPPK) general meeting held virtually that was posted on the Higher Education Ministry’s Facebook page today.

He said platforms such as MPPK were significant in shaping leadership legacies among students which in turn produced quality, critical and idealistic higher education student leaders. — Bernama