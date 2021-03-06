Jagdeep: Tender for Sungai Pinang flood mitigation project expected by early 2022 latest

According to Jagdeep, Phase One of the RTB project involved the construction of flood walls, bridge upgrading, river improvements as well as the upgrading of bridges, roads and pedestrian crossings. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, March 6 ― The tender for the Sungai Pinang Flood Mitigation (RTB) project, which costs around RM650 million, is expected to be held by early 2022 at the latest, said Penang Housing, Local Government and Town and Country Planning Committee chairman Jagdeep Singh Deo.

He said the concept design for the Sungai Pinang RTB was approved last November and the detailed design is currently underway.

He also said that the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) would appoint a contractor next week to conduct a soil investigation for the project, which could take three months to complete.

“After the soil investigation report has been completed, the consultant will take into account the report and make modifications to the design, if necessary.

“The tender (for the Sungai Pinang RTB project) is expected between the fourth quarter of this year and early next year... once DID have inspected the modified design,” he told a press conference here today.

Last December, the Federal government approved an allocation of RM50 million for the Sungai Pinang Flood Mitigation project as part of the first rolling plan (RP1) of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) for 2021.

The overall cost for the Sungai Pinang RTB project was around RM650 million, out of which RM300 million would cover the expenditure for the physical works.

Jagdeep also said the current Phase One of the Sungai Pinang RTB project involved areas in two rivers, namely Sungai Pinang and Sungai Jelutong.

According to him, Phase One of the RTB project involved the construction of flood walls, bridge upgrading, river improvements as well as the upgrading of bridges, roads and pedestrian crossings.

“Work on Phase One is expected to take four years to complete,” he said. ― Bernama