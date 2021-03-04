Work from home directive remains in force for now, says Ismail Sabri

A man works from the comfort of home during phase three of the movement control order in Shah Alam April 15, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — The directive on working from home (WFH) remains in force as of now even though the movement control order (MCO) status in several states will be lifted and replaced with the conditional movement control order (CMCO) starting tomorrow (March 5).

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said until now, there was no report from the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti) or the Public Service Department director-general Datuk Mohd Khairul Adib Abd Rahman on the matter.

“There have been no reports on this matter, thus far, it remains in force.

“Insya-Allah (God willing), we will discuss it in the meeting later, whether there is a need to maintain it or they (employees) can start working from the office,” he said at a press conference on the development of CMCO here today.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said that the government had agreed to implement the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) at Anong and Beverly Hills rental houses in Bintulu, Sarawak from March 5 to 18.

“As at March 3, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has implemented 1,247 screening tests and out of that number, 84 positive cases have been recorded in these two localities,” he said when commenting on EMCO.

Apart from that, he said that the government also decided to implement the EMCO at Henry Gurney School in Telok Mas, Melaka from March 6 to 19.

“As at March 3, a total of 152 positive cases have been recorded involving five staff, eight family members and 139 inmates.

“The implementation of EMCO is to facilitate the MOH to carry out targeted screening on all residents involved as well as to control the spread of infection in the community,” he said.

Commenting on university students being issued with compounds for breaching the standard operating procedures (SOPs) recently, Ismail Sabri said that every individual is subject to the law regardless of age.

He said that the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) used discretion in carrying out action against students.

“Our (Malaysia) policy, law does not discriminate among those who breach the SOPs and commit offences, be they students or anyone; if they are guilty action can be taken against them,” he said.

On interstate travel between the green zones, Ismail Sabri said the matter was being studied.

He said that it was difficult to monitor clearly those crossing the states, between CMCO and EMCO areas.

“We do not want that if it is announced, it will become a problem; this matter is being studied by the National Security Council (MKN) and MOH,” he said. — Bernama