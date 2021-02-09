DAP man questions ‘double standards’ in quarantine exemption for ministers returning from abroad

Bandar Kuching MP Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen speaks during an interview with Malay Mail at Parliament August 25, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUCHING, Feb 9 — Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii has questioned the ‘double standards’ in allowing ministers returning from official duties overseas to undergo only three-day observation effective today.

“Covid-19 in Malaysia is so special it probably mutated into a new strain that can recognise between normal rakyat and VVIPs.

“In Malaysia, the (Perikatan Nasional government) declared emergency claiming it need stronger laws to curb the virus, but instead they give exemption to ministers,” he said in a Facebook post.

Dr Yii pointed out that the government claims to want to change the law to raise fines and increase punishments for normal people who breach the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), yet changing the law to give exemption for ministers.

“When in other countries, ministers resign due to Covid-19 SOP breach, in Malaysia, ministers change infectious disease laws to allow such breach for themselves,” he said.

He was responding to a Malay Mail news report that stated ministers returning from official duties overseas are now exempted from Section 15 the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342) from tomorrow onwards, following a check on the e-Federal Gazette.

The gazettement of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Exemption) Order 2021 is dated February 2, but takes retrospective effect from February 9 until August 1 which spans the entirety of the state of emergency.

“The Cabinet of Ministers who returns from any overseas official visit shall undergo observation for three days or undergo surveillance until be discharged without danger to the public,” the condition of exemption reads.

Section 15 of Act 342 pertains to observation or surveillance of contacts and that an authorized officer may order any contact to undergo observation in such place and for such period as he may think fit, or to undergo surveillance until he may be discharged without danger to the public.

The gazette was signed by Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

The health minister is empowered under Section 29 of Act 342 to exempt any person, article, vehicle, human remains or tissues, animals and any pathogenic substances from the operation of any of the Act’s provisions or any regulations made under the Act.

“Subject to paragraph 3, the Minister exempts the Cabinet of Ministers who returns from any overseas official visit from the application of section 15 of the Act,” the exemption order stated.

Currently, Malaysian returnees are required to undergo a 10-day mandatory quarantine at home even if they test negative for Covid-19 upon arrival. — Borneo Post