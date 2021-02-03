Anwar: Putrajaya must show results from weeks of MCO 2.0

Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim wanted the government to show a progression path of the country resulting from MCO 2.0. — File picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said the government should provide a road map or progress plan now that the country has gone through two weeks of the movement control order (MCO) 2.0.

Anwar said after two of a four-week lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19 has been completed, the government needs to show a progression path.

Although Anwar stated two weeks, parts of the country have been under the MCO since January 13.

“The government needs to demonstrate that it is adapting, either trying to focus in on where clusters are forming or, for instance getting more tests done, working on a vaccine strategy, building a new quarantine centre.

“We also need evidence that there is a significant new approach to Covid-19 because they need to demonstrate that they are adapting to the latest challenges,” he said during a Facebook Live session this morning.

Anwar asked how the government has improved the country’s Covid-19 testing capabilities, how it was better managing those quarantined, and those who need to be in the hospital.

“The cases are still at a worrying trend with many days being in the 4k mark, this means

There are 4k plus families who are affected and this needs to be discussed,” he said.

Anwar said it is imperative that the government did not lose sight of the frontliners and reward them financially or through public appreciation.

The PKR president once again urged the government to help small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and daily rated workers.

“Until people can begin to move around, there must be an extension of debt moratoriums. More must be done to help those in poverty.

“A Malaysian approach to preventing the spread of Covid-19, anyone left out can mess up any progress made,” he said.

Meanwhile, Anwar said there is little excuse for why Malaysia is near the bottom regionally for the high number of Covid-19 cases compared to other Asean cases.

“This is despicable and embarrassing. And what is the Asean response, what is the point of Asean if not to be a place for us to come together and at least find common coordination on this endeavour.

“How many people (and how much of our economy) depend on the opening up between us and Singapore, no way they will allow that in light of our categorical failure,” he said.

Anwar suggested that a more comprehensive Covid-19 testing was needed especially in factories that have caused clusters in the country.

“We are also behind compared to Singapore and Indonesia in getting our Covid-19 vaccine, other countries have already entered round two while we are still waiting for ours,” he said.

-ENDS-