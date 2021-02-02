Armed Forces use drones to encourage Sibu residents to comply with SOP

Police use a drone to monitor enhanced movement control order imposed on Menara City One, Kuala Lumpur April 15, 2020. The Malaysian Armed Forces is using drones to make announcements to residents in Sibu, Sarawak and encourage them to comply with the SOPs. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUCHING, Feb 2 — The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) is using drones to make announcements to residents in Sibu, Sarawak and encourage them to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOP) throughout the enforcement of the movement control order (MCO) in the area.

On January 27, the State Disaster Management Committee announced the extension of the MCO in the division until February 14.

First Infantry Division commander Major General Datuk Dzulkafli Mustaffa today said the advanced drones have been flown over the Sibu city airspace and also over longhouse settlements in the area.

“We make announcements to Sibu residents to comply with the SOP in three languages namely Chinese, English, and Iban. We have also used drones over Sibu Jaya (the latest township in Sibu placed under the MCO),” he told reporters here after inspecting the roadblock manned by the police and army personnel in Jalan Bau-Serikin.

He said a total of 120 army personnel based in Kuching would be mobilised to Sibu on Thursday as additional enforcement to enforce the MCO in the division.

Dzulkafli also added that a total of 40 additional personnel were deployed to Kapit district and 20 more to Song district following the implementation of the MCO in the areas today.

Meanwhile, he said a total of 131 army personnel were involved in manning the roadblocks and 102 personnel were tasked to carry out patrols with the police throughout the state while another 67 were involved in the SOP compliance monitoring team.

“We also helped control the longhouses during the implementation of the ACD (Active Case Detection) by the MOH (Ministry of Health) starting January 21. A total of 111 personnel were mobilised to 19 longhouses in Sri Aman, Serian, Sebauh and Bintulu, “ he said. — Bernama