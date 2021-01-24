Putrajaya mulls total economic shutdown after Feb 4 if Covid numbers don't improve, Eurocham Malaysia tells its members

Putrajaya is set to announce a total economic shutdown after February 4, should the number of Covid-19 cases not decrease. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — Putrajaya is set to announce a total economic shutdown after February 4, should the number of Covid-19 cases in the nation continue to not show any improvement, the EU-Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Eurocham Malaysia) said in a letter issued to its members.

A source linked to the organisation confirmed the authenticity of the letter with Malay Mail.

The letter detailed a summary of Eurocham Malaysia chief executive Sven Schneider's meeting with the International Trade and Industry Ministry (Miti), which mentioned that the Ministry of Health (MOH) “has made a clear stand on the matter of a complete shutdown of the economy”.

“Should the infection rate not decrease, the Malaysian government will announce a shutdown/strict lockdown immediately after February 4, 2021. This is the current situation we are facing and Miti is appealing to all companies, foreign and local, to join the effort of reducing infections breaking the chain, to keep the economy open for business,” the letter further read.

