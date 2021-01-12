Why call for Emergency when Putrajaya has enough power to curb Covid-19? Dr Mahathir asks

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad at the Parliament in Kuala Lumpur November 2, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 — Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad chided the proclamation of Emergency as unnecessary, syaing that the federal government has enough powers to curb Covid-19 pandemic.

He also reportedly said that Malaysians have been fairly obedient with government orders, with sufficient laws in place to handle those who do not abide by lockdown regulations.

“We don’t know how an emergency stops us from movement,” he was reported saying in Free Malaysia Today.

“Now, even without emergency the government has enough powers to curb the transmission of Covid-19.”

The Parti Pejuang Tanah Air founder also suggested that the Parliament was suspended because Perikatan Nasional does not have enough support from MPs following the withdrawal of Umno’s Machang MP Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub.

When asked to comment on the potential risks posed by a snap election, he said that the virus may spread to half of the population, citing the Sabah state poll that triggered a spike in cases as an example.

“I am a 95-year-old. Can’t walk as before. Don’t tell me I have to stand again,” he told reporters when asked to comment on whether he is going to contest in the next general election.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today said that Parliament and State Legislative Assembly sessions, as well as elections, will be suspended until further notice following the proclamation of Emergency earlier.

He also said that he has decided against holding a snap election as it is his duty to protect people’s lives and the well-being of the nation amid the Covid-19 pandemic, and promised that it would happen as soon as the situation improves.

Earlier today, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah proclaimed a state of Emergency in the country until August 1, or until the current wave of Covid-19 subsides.