Azmin: Christmas spirit endures despite Covid-19 pandemic

Shoppers dressed in Christmas outfits are seen in front of the Pavilion Kuala Lumpur December 24, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — The spirit of Christmas still endures and shall prevail despite the Covid-19 pandemic, said Senior Minister cum Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

As the coming year may continue to pose challenges, he said we need to strengthen our resolve to work together to overcome them and remain united as Malaysians.

“This has been a very trying year for all of us, one that has tested our physical, mental endurance to the limit, causing hardship and difficulties with unavoidable health protocols imposed, a year where Christmas can no longer be celebrated in full swing and merriment.

“Nevertheless, we need not despair, for in spite of these constraints and even as we remain extra vigilant to stay safe at all times, the spirit of Christmas still endures and shall prevail.

“It is a spirit that makes Christmas a season for joy and happiness, a time for forgiving, and above all, for generosity, kindness and sharing. It is in this spirit that we would like to wish all Malaysian Christians, good health, peace, and happiness,” he said in his Christmas and New Year message uploaded to his Facebook account today.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz, who also extended Christmas Day greetings to Malaysian Christians, said he was sure the new normal would not extinguish the family spirit and that the celebration would be as joyous as the previous years.

He also advised the people to stay safe and follow the standard operating procedures (SOP).

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, who is also Works Minister, called on the people to make the Christmas Day celebration as a platform to strengthen unity and foster understanding.

Following the current Covid-19 pandemic, he also advised the people to abide by the SOP for the safety and well-being of all.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein wished all Malaysian Christians ‘Merry Christmas’.

“May this special day strengthen the value and meaning of unity in our country and bring happiness to us,” said Hishammuddin.

Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali also extended their warm wishes to all Christians in the country who will celebrate Christmas tomorrow. — Bernama