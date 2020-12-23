Ismail Sabri: Malbatt to continue peacekeeping mission in Lebanon

Members of the Malbatt 850-8 battalion who will join the United Nations Interim Force (Unifil) in Lebanon are seen at the Subang air base October 1, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — The Malaysian Battalion (Malbatt) peacekeeping mission to Lebanon will continue even with the Covid-19 pandemic as it is the country’s commitment to the United Nations (UN), said Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

This means that the Malbatt 850-8 team, which is part of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil), will carry on with its duties.

"The Malaysian armed forces will continue their mission and adhere to the standard operating procedure set by the Lebanese government to stop the spread of Covid-19.

"The government will also provide equipment, including face masks, to our troops there,” he said at a media conference after attending a ceremony here to present Covid-19 protective equipment to the Malbatt 850-8 contingent and armed forces frontliners.

Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang was also present at the ceremony.

Ismail Sabri said Malbatt will not be involved in Covid-19 prevention duties conducted by the Lebanese government as the team was tasked with ensuring the security of the residents in predetermined zones.

Malbatt 850-8 is the 8th Malbatt which was sent for peacekeeping duties as part of the UN Security Council’s Resolution 1701 since 2007. The current tour, which began on Nov 14, is for 12 months.

At the ceremony, Ismail Sabri received one million face masks from Dutamas Hijau Foundation for distribution by the armed forces to students and residents in Lebanon as part of the Civil Military Cooperation programme implemented by Malbatt 850-8.

Ismail Sabri also received 50,000 face masks and other equipment for the use of armed forces frontliners from The Pine Villla Sdn Bhd and its subsidiaries.

Meanwhile, when asked to comment on the frozen meat smuggling issue, Ismail Sabri said enforcement of such matters was under the purview of the Agriculture and Food Industries Ministry and the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry. — Bernama