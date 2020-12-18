M-League to return next month, but with different SOPs in EMCO, CMCO areas

Perak footballer Muhammad Shahrel Fikri Md Fauzi (third left) in action against Melaka United’s Khairul Anwar Shahrudin (second right) during the Malaysian Super League match in Ipoh August 28, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — The Malaysia Super League (M-League) can run beginning next month, but will be subjected to standard operating procedures (SOPs), with not more than 4,000 spectators allowed.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that the SOPs, however, apply differently in areas listed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO), the conditional movement control order (CMCO) and the recovery movement control order (RMCO).

“For states under RMCO, the number of spectators is limited to 10 per cent of the seating capacity, or a maximum of 4,000 people.

“For states under the CMCO, matches are allowed without spectators, whereas in EMCO areas, matches are not allowed,” Ismail who is also Defence Minister said.

He said that the government has also allowed the reopening of the sports and recreation sectors beginning next month, including water sports, in phases, adding that the Youth and Sports Ministry has tabled its proposed SOPs to the technical committee.

In areas under RMCO, local sporting tournaments are allowed, with a 10 per cent spectator capacity or a maximum of 4,000, whichever fewer, while mass gatherings involving more than 500 people at any one time are banned, such as running, cycling, marathon, triathlon events and others alike.

Ismail Sabri said that in CMCO areas meanwhile, sporting and recreation activities for individuals and teams for training, game and indoor and outdoor competitions without spectators are allowed.

“The user capacity for each premise involved must not exceed 50 per cent of the total capacity of the premise. Mass activities and sporting competitions with spectators are not allowed.

“In enhanced movement control areas, all sporting and recreation activities are not allowed,” he added.

Ismail Sabri said that international tournaments meanwhile, are subject to approvals from the Immigration Department, adding that participation from countries listed as high risk are not allowed, unless an approval has been obtained from the department.

He said that local athletes must also obtain permission from Immigration, should they want to participate in international competitions, especially in Covid-19 high risk nations.

“However, for contact sports activities, participants must undergo a swab test and be confirmed negative before being allowed to participate in the activity or event,” he added.