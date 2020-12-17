Masidi: 12 districts in Sabah still Covid-19 red zones

Datuk Masidi Manjun says 12 districts in Sabah remain as Covid-19 red zones after recording over 40 active cases today. — Reuters pic

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 17 ― Twelve districts in Sabah remain as Covid-19 red zones after recording over 40 active cases today.

Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun, who is also the official spokesman for the state government on Covid-19, said the districts were Kota Kinabalu, Tawau, Penampang, Lahad Datu, Tuaran, Sandakan, Putatan, Papar, Kota Belud, Semporna, Kudat and Keningau.

“Kunak district changes from a green zone to a yellow zone after recording one positive case while Nabawan is the only green zone district in Sabah,” he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Masidi said a total of 263 Covid-19 patients who recovered today had been discharged, compared to 459 patients yesterday, bringing the recovery tally in Sabah to 31,005.

A total of 2,117 patients are still being treated, with 643 at hospitals and 1,474 others at the Covid-19 Low-Risk Quarantine and Treatment Centre, he said.

He said a total of 58 patients are in the intensive care unit, with 17 still intubated. ― Bernama