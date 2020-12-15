Wearing of face mask only compulsory in crowded public places, says Ismail Sabri

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob updating the latest development on the movement control order (MCO) during a press conference at the Defence Ministry in Kuala Lumpur, November 18, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — The wearing of face masks is only compulsory in crowded public places, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Admitting that there was still confusion on the wearing of face masks as part of the Covid-19 standard operating procedure (SOP), he said it was not necessary if one was alone and practised physical distancing.

“There are many public places including parks, but if you are alone there is no need to wear a mask because it is only compulsory in crowded public places. In crowded markets, buses and LRT, it is a must to wear face masks.

“But if you are alone or there is physical distancing between those present, for example in restaurants, it is not necessary to wear masks. You can’t eat with your mask on,” he told a news conference on the Recovery movement control order (RMCO) here today.

Ismail Sabri made this clarification after viral social media report of an individual who was summoned for not wearing a face mask although he was alone in a public area. — Bernama