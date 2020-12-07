Cops arrest seven teens during ‘Ops Samseng Jalanan’ in Nilai

Nilai district police chief Supt Mohd Fazley Ab Rahman said the boys, aged between 15 and 18, were detained for riding their motorcycles recklessly and performing dangerous stunts and were being investigated under Section 42 (1) of the Road Transport Act (APJ) 1987. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri NILAI, Dec 7 — Seven teenagers including three who tested positive for drugs have been arrested in an operation dubbed “Ops Samseng Jalanan” (operation against road thugs) in Jalan Persiaran Tasik Senangin, Mahkota Hill in Lenggeng, here, yesterday.

Nilai district police chief Supt Mohd Fazley Ab Rahman said the boys, aged between 15 and 18, were detained for riding their motorcycles recklessly and performing dangerous stunts and were being investigated under Section 42 (1) of the Road Transport Act (APJ) 1987.

The three teens who tested positive for drugs were being investigated under Section 15 (1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, he said in a press statement here today.

He said in the two hour operation which started at 5pm, 76 motorcycles were inspected and as many as 327 summonses issued for various offences and 18 motorcycles were confiscated and brought to the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division of the Nilai district police headquarters for further action. — Bernama