Perak Perikatan needs another way to form state govt after PAS’ withdrawal, Ahmad Faizal says

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu meets reporters after seeking an audience with Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah at Istana Kinta in Ipoh December 4, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Dec 4 — Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu today said that ally PAS’ decision to not join the formation of any new state government is a decision taken by Umno without consulting other parties in Perikatan Nasional (PN).

Ahmad Faizal, who earlier lost the command of majority of the state assembly, said this is the problem that the ruling pact needs to solve, in order to find a way to form a new government.

“This is what I meant by saying if we take a decision which prioritises one thing, then it will bring reaction which will not benefit any of us.

“It’s a problem now and we need to reconcile and find a way to form the government,” he told reporters after seeking an audience with the Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah at the Istana Kinta here.

The Islamist party today said that it will not be involved in efforts to form a new Perak state government following the ousting of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s Ahmad Faizal as Perak mentri besar via a vote of no confidence in the State Legislative Assembly earlier.

PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said that his party would however still play its role “as usual” in the state and national level.

Outgoing Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu arrives at Istana Kinta in Ipoh December 4, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

Ahmad Faizal arrived at the palace at 5.15pm with his Toyota Camry sedan.

“During my audience with the Sultan I have informed him that I have lost the majority in the State Assembly today.

“The Sultan will have several audiences before making a decision to choose one assemblyman who has the majority to form the government,” he explained.

“Until then I will lead the caretaker government and hope that this matter can be solved as soon as possible,” he said by adding that he will still attend government programmes tomorrow.

However, Ahmad Faizal stressed that he will be only attending public service programmes and will not take any major decisions.

Ahmad Faizal, who is also the state Bersatu chairman, reiterated that his party’s alliance with Umno and PAS is still intact.

“Maybe after the decision today morning, Bersatu members might feel a bit disappointed. It might take some time for us to sit down and have a conversation.

“But for me, the PN government in federal is still intact and I hope it will be the same in the state as well,” he said.

Earlier today, Perak Speaker Datuk Mohammad Zahir Abdul Kalid announced the results showing that 48 assemblymen had voted against Ahmad Faizal, while only 10 supported him.