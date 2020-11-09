Malaysia’s Covid-19 cases creep up to 972, twice as many deaths as yesterday, says Dr Noor Hisham

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said all but five of the new cases were local transmissions, with the imported cases found from two Malaysians and three foreigners who arrived from the Philippines (two), Singapore (two), and Nepal (one). — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — Malaysia’s new Covid-19 cases and deaths rose again today, with Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah reporting 972 more infections and eight deaths since yesterday’s briefing.

The deaths — all recorded in Sabah — were double the number reported yesterday and brought the country’s death toll to 294.

All but five of the new cases were local transmissions, with the imported cases found from two Malaysians and three foreigners who arrived from the Philippines (two), Singapore (two), and Nepal (one), he said.

“Malaysia recorded 1,345 cases of Covid-19 recoveries. This brings the cumulative recoveries from Covid-19 to 29,579 cases (or 71.8 per cent of the total),” Dr Noor Hisham said today.

The country’s Covid-19 cases to date was now 41,181 cases, 11,308 of which were active.

MORE TO COME