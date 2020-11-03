Selangor exco says no need to source water from Putrajaya Lake in case of emergency

Residents fill their pails at a water point in Bangi following the water disruption in Hulu Selangor October 6, 2020. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SHAH ALAM, Nov 3 ― There has been no proposal to use water resources from Putrajaya Lake as an alternative source of supply in the event of pollution affecting rivers in the state, the Selangor State Assembly was told today.

State Infrastructure, Public Amenities, Agricultural Modernisation and Agro-based Industry Committee chairman Izham Hashim said although Putrajaya Lake was expected to be able to supply water to the Sungai Semenyih Water Treatment Plant (LRA) for up to 17 days, there was no need to use the resource so far.

“The proposal to use water from Putrajaya Lake in the event of any emergency or pollution is outside the jurisdiction of Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) and the state government.

“However, because Air Selangor also manages the supply of treated water to Putrajaya and Kuala Lumpur, the relevant parties have applied to the ministries concerned for the use of water resources from Putrajaya Lake, including for installation of pumping pipes in the event of an emergency but there has been no response so far from the federal government,” he said.

He said this in reply to a question from Michelle Ng Mei Sze (PH-Subang Jaya), who wanted to know whether Putrajaya Lake could be a source of emergency water when there was pollution in the Sungai Semenyih intake.

Izham said the state government together with Lembaga Urus Air Selangor (LUAS) is also looking into the possibility of utilising ponds around Sungai Semenyih, especially in downstream areas, to address issues of emergency or pollution of water resources in the future.

Meanwhile, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the Selangor Business Capital (SBC) project in Cyberjaya would create a new city in the southern part of the state.

He said the project was aimed at accelerating the development of various modern infrastructure which would serve as the foundation for the growth of new cities.

“As the party responsible for developing this new economic centre, the Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS) will apply for planning permission in the first quarter of next year.

“We are confident that SBC can change the landscape and stimulate economic growth by bringing various benefits to the state and the country,” he said.

Amirudin was replying to a question from Datuk Mohd Imran Tamrin (BN-Sungai Panjang), who wanted to know about the status of the implementation of the SBC Development Plan.

Amirudin said the state government was conducting an assessment to identify strategic partners and potential investors for the SBC project, adding that the pre-launch of the project was expected to be held soon.

“The development of the project should have started this year but the Covid-19 pandemic has affected the planning,” he said.

The 56-hectare SBC project in Selangor Cyber Valley, Cyberjaya is strategically located between Cyberjaya, Putrajaya, Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and KLIA2. ― Bernama