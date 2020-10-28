Covid-19: NSC forms pandemic management strategic committee

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob at a media conference in Putrajaya October 28, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 — The National Security Council (NSC) special meeting has established a Pandemic Management Strategic Committee to deal with long and mid-term challenges brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said he would be chairing the committee which would oversee 10 sectors covering economics, health and education.

“This committee has already been formed and relevant ministers have been appointed to lead the respective sector sub-committees to formulate proposals.

“I believe they will present these proposals to the main committee soon,” he said at a press conference on recovery movement control order (RMCO) updates here today.

The sectors involved are Public Health Safety; movement control order Security and Compliance; Education and Social; Economics and Industry; Development and Infrastructure; Societal Acculturation, International Relations; Science and Technology Strategic Communication and Legal Affairs.

In another development, Ismail Sabri said the police would take stricter action against individuals arrested for leaving areas placed under the Enhanced movement control order (EMCO).

He said the government normally gave two days notice for the EMCO before enforcing it to allow security and health personnel as well as affected residents to make preparations.

“It is also to prepare health personnel who will be conducting targeted checks... so there is no need to run or leave (for those in the EMCO areas) because your safety and health is more assured,” he said. — Bernama