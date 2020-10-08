Anwar thanks Agong for granting audience next Tuesday, says will show ‘strong, convincing’ majority of MPs’ backing

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim delivers his speech during the PKR Information Convention in Ampang July 26, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today thanked the Yang di-Pertuan Agong for granting him an audience next Tuesday, adding that he will show evidence of support from a “strong and convincing” majority of MPs for him to form a new government.

Anwar, who is PKR president, expressed gratitude to Allah for the Agong’s recovery from his recent illness.

“I would like to express my gratitude to His Majesty for granting me an audience to meet on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, Insha’Allah.

“At the meeting, I will present documentation of the strong and convincing majority of MPs as I mentioned earlier.

“I ask all Malaysians to remain calm, protect their health and continue to pray from their homes and workplaces and follow the recovery movement control order (RMCO) procedures,” he said in a brief statement.

On September 23, Anwar claimed that he had “solid and convincing support” from MPs forming a “strong, formidable” majority for him to present to the Agong, but declined to provide details such as the exact number of MPs backing him until he has an audience with the king.

Anwar had at that time said he was initially due to meet with the Agong on September 22 at 11am, but that this was postponed as the Agong was receiving treatment at the National Heart Institute (IJN).

Anwar had claimed that MPs who are currently part of the ruling coalition are among those backing him to form a new federal government.

With the Dewan Rakyat having 222 MPs, Anwar will need to show that he has at least 112 MPs backing him if he wants to take over from current ruling coalition Perikatan Nasional.

On September 22, Istana Negara had confirmed that the Agong had been admitted on September 21 to IJN’s royal ward as he was feeling unwell.

Istana Negara on September 25 said that the Agong will not be granting an audience to anyone for seven days as he was under observation at the hospital, further saying on September 28 that the ruler was in a stable condition after undergoing treatment for food poisoning and sports-related injuries.

On October 2, the Agong was reported to have been discharged from IJN and advised to rest at Istana Negara.