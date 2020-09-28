Palace says Agong had food poisoning, in IJN to treat joint injuries from sports

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah also suffered from food poisoning, but is recuperating and has been advised to remain in the IJN for close supervision on his health condition and for further follow-up treatment. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong was admitted to the National Heart Institute (IJN) last week to be treated for injuries to his knee and ankle sustained during sports, Comptroller of the Royal Household Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said today.

In a statement, Ahmad Fadil said Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah also suffered from food poisoning, but is recuperating and has been advised to remain in the IJN for close supervision on his health condition and for further follow-up treatment.

He added that the King will only return to the Istana Negara after he has completed his follow-up treatment.

“It is our pleasure to inform that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has undergone food poisoning and intervention treatment as well as advised to undergo follow-up treatment at the IJN.

“Food poisoning treatment began when Al-Sultan Abdullah was admitted to IJN on the night of September 21.

“The intervention treatment was followed by MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) on September 22 which has shown injuries suffered by Al-Sultan Abdullah during sporting activities,” said Ahmad Fadil.

