After losing in all seats contested, MCA vows to address shortcomings

MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong speaks while campaigning in Putatan Sabah September 24, 2020. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — After a dismal showing at the just-concluded 16th Sabah state election, MCA vowed today it would address any weaknesses and resolve them.

Taking to Facebook, MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong also expressed his gratitude to the party’s machinery who worked tirelessly to campaign in the four state constituencies it had contested.

“I realise the state election results did not favour MCA and more weaknesses must be addressed. MCA will conduct a post-mortem and vows to resolve all shortcomings,” he said in a brief statement here.

Wee also congratulated Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) for obtaining a new mandate from Sabahans to form the new state government.

MCA had contested the seats of Kapayan, Likas, Karamunting and Elopura under the Barisan Nasional logo.

All of MCA’s candidates have officially been defeated in Likas, Karamunting, Elopura and Kapayan, according to the Election Commission.

In Likas, MCA’s Dr Chang Kee Ying only garnered 656 votes compared to her closest rival incumbent Tan Lee Fatt of Warisan Plus who obtained a whopping 7,517 majority after polling 8,173 votes.

In Elopura, MCA’s Chan Boon Tian only obtained 3,188 votes compared to incumbent Calvin Chong of Warisan Plus who cruised through with a majority of 7,683 votes after obtaining 10,871 votes.

Faring better than his party colleagues, MCA’s Chew Kok Woh had lost to Warisan Plus’s Hiew Vun Zin with a 2,479 majority after obtaining 3,215 votes as compared to the latter’s 5,694 votes.

In Kapayan, Sabah MCA chief Lu Yen Tung also fared poorly against Warisan Plus candidate Jannie Lasimbang, who garnered 15,052 votes for a 13,163 majority as compared to his 1,889 votes.