ESSCom creates four monitoring teams in ESSZone for Sabah polls

ESSCom commander Datuk Ahmad Fuad Othman speaks during an interview in Lahad Datu September 19, 2020. ― Bernama pic

LAHAD DATU, Sept 19 ― The Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) has created four monitoring teams for the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone) as part of efforts to maintain security and public order during the 16th Sabah state election.

ESSCom commander Datuk Ahmad Fuad Othman said these teams would be based at four main locations ― Kudat, Lahad Datu, Sandakan and Semporna.

The Kudat team will control areas in Kudat, Kota Marudu and Pitas, the Sandakan team will cover Sandakan and Beluran, the Lahad Datu team will monitor Lahad Datu, Kunak and Tungku while the Semporna team will be responsible for Semporna, Tawau and Kalabakan.

“We will monitor and help the Sabah police commissioner if there are elements that can disturb the public order and security in Sabah.

“We want the state election to proceed smoothly,” he told Bernama at the ESSCom headquarters here recently.

In this regard, Ahmad Fuad said the people in Sabah especially in the east coast should not fear going out to vote.

He advised them to ignore rumours about possible threats like kidnappings, saying the authorities are in full control of the situation.

“We want the people to go out as usual. We have been monitoring from the beginning, so the people should not listen to rumours as it would only aggravate the situation.

“Support democracy and go out to vote,” he added.

A total of 1.12 million voters are eligible to cast their ballots during polling day on September 26. ― Bernama