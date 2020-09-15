MACC didn’t call us in? 30 attended and five already gave statements, Raub durian farmers say

About 30 unlicensed durian farmers were accompanied with four lawyers arrived at the Raub MACC to take turns to give their statements on September 15, 2020. — Picture courtesy of theSave Musang King Alliance

KUALA LUMPUR, Sep 15 — A coalition of Raub durian farmers has criticised Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki for the alleged “communication breakdown: within the agency.

The Save Musang King Alliance (Samka) said it is surprised at Azam’s denial that the farmers were called in for questioning by MACC this morning, when 30 people turned up and five people had already giving their statements as at noon today.

“We refute his remarks, which are inconsistent with the facts,” it said in a statement.

Samka said that 30 unlicensed durian farmers, accompanied with four lawyers, arrived at the commission’s office in Raub, Pahang at 10am, where they took turns to give their statements.

“Until 12pm, only five farmers have completed their statement-giving procedure. Both durian farmers and the MACC officers gave their full cooperation during the entire process.

“Samka hopes the MACC will practise effective coordination and communication among themselves. The top management and the executives should communicate before any action is taken,” it said.

The alliance added that if Azam’s remarks were factual, then the authorities should immediately stop all questioning and summoning processes to avoid creating white terror and unnecessary inconvenience.

Azam made the denial earlier today after officiating a forum on corporate liability, claiming the the story was “made up”.

He also denied that MACC is opening investigation papers into the durian farmers themselves, but is instead probing into the possibility of the land in Raub being used illegally and for other wrongdoings.

Samka had yesterday claimed in a statement that some 50 farmers were contacted by MACC or visited by its officers at their homes.