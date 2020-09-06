Jendela will provide better internet coverage for rural Sabahans, says minister

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah is pictured at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 14, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 6 — The implementation of the Jendela Digital Negara (Jendela) plan will provide better Internet coverage for rural Sabahans, Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said.

The issue of Internet access is an important one with the younger generation, especially those who are using various digital platforms, apart from the Covid-19 pandemic, which has resulted in the increased usage of the Internet, he said.

“There are those who initially planned to use e-commerce by next year but with the Covid-19 pandemic, they have already started using it and are more skilled in using the platform.

“We (ministry) are also evaluating all Internet centres in Sabah under the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and other agencies. We already have an understanding to consolidate the Internet centres to help the population, especially those living in rural and remote areas,” he said here today.

Saifuddin said this at a press conference after chairing a joint meeting with the departments’ and agencies’ heads under the Sabah Ministry of Communications and Multimedia here.

He said that all those involved, especially MCMC, are expected to redouble their efforts in the near future to realise the aspiration to provide better Internet services for all Malaysians.

Meanwhile, he also invited Malaysians to share beautiful and interesting stories about Malaysia Day, which falls on Sept 16, through the hashtag #MomenNegaraku on their social media accounts.

“I hope this (Malaysia Day) celebration will be celebrated together as Malaysians... to spread positive things as Malaysians, to share them with others,” he said.

He said Sabahans, who live in peace and harmony by embracing their diversity, are people that all Malaysians should learn to emulate. — Bernama