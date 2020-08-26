Dual-language programme in Sarawak to continue

The implementation of DLP involves a total of 27,931 Year 1 pupils in 1,034 primary schools throughout Sarawak. — AFP pic

SIBU, Aug 26 — Sarawak would never scrap its implementation of the dual-language programme (DLP), said Assistant Minister of Education, Science and Technological Research Dr Annuar Rapa’ee.

He said last year, the then-Minister of Education had wanted to make Sarawak the first state in Malaysia to re-implement the teaching and learning of Mathematics and Science subjects in English.

“Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg agreed to implement the programme in Sarawak.

“Many other states also wanted to follow us in implementing the (DLP) programme but unfortunately, the Ministry of Education back then did not have the fund to implement it,” he said when launching an outreach programme for Sarawak DLP 2020 here yesterday.

Dr Annuar, who is also Assistant Minister for Local Government and Housing, said the Sarawak government had agreed to fully sponsor the programme, which should start this year.

“We have spent RM10 million to RM11 million to make sure that this project would be a successful one.

“Commitment from the teachers involved is important to ensure that the programme would be a success,” he said.

He said Sarawak had to move forward and there was no way it would follow the national policy that did not agree to the teaching and learning of Mathematics and Science subjects in English.

“My English might not be perfect, but l knew that when I went to a medical school about

20 or 30 years ago, it was important to know English well in order to read not only medical books, but also all the journals online.

“It’s important for me to know at least some of the important words in English so that l would not be left behind in the advancement of medicine,” he pointed out.

He viewed the DLP as the best way for Sarawak to continue moving forward in the field of education.

He said he would work hard to ensure that the implementation of DLP in the state would run smoothly and be implemented successfully.

According to him, the implementation of DLP involves a total of 27,931 Year 1 pupils in 1,034 primary schools throughout Sarawak.

“I am very committed in this matter and I will fight for whatever allocation is needed by the teachers and education departments from the state government to ensure the successful implementation of this programme.

“Many parties are pessimistic about this programme, but we in Sarawak must prove to them that the notion of teaching Science and Mathematics in English is incorrect, is completely wrong.”

Deputy Education director (learning sector) Dr Les Met and Sibu District Education officer Ali Chibka were also present. — Borneo Post Online