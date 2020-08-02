Dr Noor Hisham: 14 new Covid-19 cases in Malaysia today including 13 Malaysians, no new deaths

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said a total of 14 new Covid-19 cases has been reported in Malaysia today. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — A total of 14 new Covid-19 cases has been reported in Malaysia today, Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said.

Dr Noor Hisham said one of the new cases is an imported case involving a non-citizen from the Philippines who was infected abroad, while the remaining 13 cases are locally transmitted and all involving Malaysians.

With the addition of these 14 cases, Malaysia has so far recorded a cumulative total of 8,999 cases, with 210 patients still undergoing treatment.

Of the 13 locally transmitted cases, two were detected through Covid-19 screening at the Labuan international sea entry involving a student from Sandakan, Sabah who was to start studies in Labuan and another from Penampang, Sabah who was on a holiday trip with family to Labuan.

As for the remaining 11 of the 13 locally transmitted cases, these were from the Sivagangga patient-under-investigation cluster.

There are now two Covid-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), with one requiring respiratory support.

Today, 17 persons were declared as recovered from Covid-19, which means that a cumulative total of 8,664 or 96.3 per cent of Covid-19 patients have recovered so far.

As of today, there have been no new deaths recorded as a result of Covid-19, which means that the death toll is still at 125 cases or 1.39 per cent, Dr Noor Hisham said.

