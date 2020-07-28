Health Ministry announces new Covid-19 clusters in Kedah, Sarawak

Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah announced two new clusters in Kedah and Sarawak today. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 ― Two new Covid-19 clusters have emerged in Malaysia, the Health Ministry announced today, one in Kedah and the other in Sarawak.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the one in Kedah is called the PUI Sivagangga after its index case, a permanent resident and restaurant owner who returned from India on July 13 and failed to comply with the ministry’s Home Surveillance and Observation Order (HSO).

“The Covid-19 screening test at the KLIA International entrance gate returned negative. He had undergone the HSO, but was found to not have complied with the terms of the order and is now facing action from the authorities.

“Repeat screening test was found to be positive and he was admitted to the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital, Kedah,” Dr Noor Hisham said in his daily statement on the Covid-19 situation in Malaysia.

He said active tracing of the index case’s contacts have been carried out and 28 people have been screened for Covid-19 to date.

He added that five were found positive for Covid-19 while 23 tested negative.

Four of the patients in the PUI Sivagangga cluster are foreign employees of the restaurant owned by the index case while the fifth person is his relative.

“All these positive cases shared a residence with the index case. The identified premises have been closed for cleaning and disinfection,” Dr Noor Hisham said.

The new cluster in Sarawak, also known as the Satok cluster, was traced to an index case in a Kuching wet market.

Dr Noor Hisham said that 229 traders of the market have been screened to date.

“Of these, four were tested positive for Covid-19, while 225 tested negative.

“All positive cases were asymptomatic and have been admitted to the Sarawak General Hospital for treatment,” he said.

He added that the market and all its facilities are being cleaned and disinfected.