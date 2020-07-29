Works Ministry says met ‘zero pothole’ threshold for federal roads

Deputy Works Minister Eddin Syazlee Shith said the ministry and state Works Department surpassed the 'zero pothole' target last year and considered the policy fulfilled. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — Deputy Works Minister Eddin Syazlee Shith said his ministry has met the “zero pothole” target for federal roads that was set in 2016.

He told Parliament today that the ministry and state Works Department surpassed the set threshold last year and considered the policy fulfilled.

“In 2018, we achieved 0.95 per cent. Our target is one per cent. In 2019 we have achieved 1.02 per cent, which is more than the one per cent ceiling target. Up till March 2020, we have achieved 0.33 per cent,” said Eddin.

He also said the Perikatan Nasional government has decided to expand the policy to encompass Sabah and Sarawak from this year.

Previously, the policy only applied to federal roads in the peninsula as roads in the Borneo states were not under federal management.