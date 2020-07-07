Unimas students can return to campus for better internet access, says vice-chancellor

Unimas is allowing its students who do not have proper Internet access to return to campus to continue with their online learning sessions. — AFP pic

KOTA SAMAHARAN, July 7 — Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) is allowing its students who do not have proper internet access to return to campus to continue with their online learning sessions.

Its vice-chancellor, Prof Datuk Dr Mohamad Kadim Suaidi said the university understands there are some with limited or no connectivity, especially students staying in the rural villages or longhouses.

“In fact, we have allowed some students to return to campus.

“To date, we have almost 400 students who did not return to their hometowns due to concerns over lack of internet access,” he said at an event held at the Unimas campus here today.

He said Unimas would also allow final year students who need to use laboratory and clinical facilities to return to the university campus this July and August. — Bernama