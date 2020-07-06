Najib’s son Nazifuddin has to pay Inland Revenue Board RM37.6m in unpaid taxes

Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s son Datuk Mohd Nazifuddin (centre) has to pay RM37.6 million in unpaid taxes to the Inland Revenue Board, according to a High Court summary judgment. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s son, Datuk Mohd Nazifuddin has to pay RM37.6 million in unpaid taxes to the Inland Revenue Board (IRB).

This was after High Court judge Datuk Ahmad Zaidi Ibrahim today allowed the IRB’s application for summary judgment to be entered against Mohd Nazifuddin.

A summary judgment is where the court decides on a certain case through arguments without hearing witness statements in a trial.

Justice Ahmad Zaidi ruled, among others, that the IRB as the plaintiff had proven its claim to be obvious and clear while the defendant (Mohd Nazifuddin) failed to show merits in his statement of defence.

The IRB via the Malaysian government filed the writ of summons against Mohd Nazifuddin, 37, on July 24, last year, claiming that he still had unpaid taxes for the assessment years from 2011 to 2017 as stated in the assessment notice dated March 15, 2019. — Bernama