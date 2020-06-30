Sarawak CM claims dragged into fight over PM candidate

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Abang Johari Openg claims to be in popular demand over a tussle for the next prime ministerial candidate, but wants nothing to do with it. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, June 30 — Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Abang Johari Openg claims to be in popular demand over a tussle for the next prime ministerial candidate, but wants nothing to do with it.

Seeking to distance himself from the ongoing politicking, Abang Johari said he and the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) he heads prefer to focus on developing the state and improve the livelihood of its people, especially the farmers and fishermen.

“They competed to see me. What was there for me to see them for?” he said at the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of a 3.6km Jalan Sungai Maong-Kampung Segedup in his Satok state constituency here.

“But my name was dragged into the fight by other people because they fought to become the prime minister,” added Abang Johari, who is also GPS chairman and Parti Bumiputra Bersatu president, without naming anyone.

He said Sarawakians are “fortunate because the situation in the state is very peaceful and stable, and we can concentrate our efforts towards infrastructure development”.

The single carriageway Jalan Sungai Maong-Kampung Segedup will consist of two proposed reinforced concrete bridges crossing Sungai Maong (80m) and Sungai Pedada (54m).

This project is expected to be completed by January 2022.

The completion of this project would also help to ease the flow of traffic between Matang and Batu Kawa.

The road will provide smoother, safer and quicker communication for those staying around Segedup/Sungai Maong/Satok area and the visitors as well.

Among those present at the ground-breaking ceremony were Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri James Masing, who is also the state minister for infrastructure and port development, state Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian and state Senior Minister (Infrastructure) Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.