After DAP MP, Syed Saddiq to be quizzed by cops over Al Jazeera interview

In the interview with Al Jazeera, Syed Saddiq chastised Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin for co-opting 'kleptocrats' into his government despite once vowing to challenge them. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman today said that he has been summoned by the police to appear in Bukit Aman for questioning over an interview broadcasted on Al Jazeera back in March.

The former youth and sports minister said he was to provide his statement over an interview he conducted with Al Jazeera’s UpFront programme host Mehdi Hasan that was broadcasted on March 6.

“I am also informed that the investigation is to be conducted under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act.

“I am prepared to give my full cooperation with the police. Berani kerana benar (brave because right),” he said in a Twitter post.

Saya telah dipanggil oleh Bukit Aman untuk memberi keterangan siasatan bagi temubual saya bersama Mehdi Hasan.



Temubual ini untuk siaran Al Jazeera pada 6 Mac 2020 (hampir 4 bulan lepas).



Saya dimaklumkan ia di bawah S.4(1) Akta Hasutan & S.233 Akta Komunikasi & Multimedia. — Syed Saddiq (@SyedSaddiq) June 18, 2020

Meanwhile, Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department deputy director (Investigation/Legal) Deputy Commissioner Mior Faridalathrash Wahid confirmed the matter when contacted.

He said Syed Saddiq was to present himself for questioning at 2.30pm later today.

In the Al Jazeera interview, Syed Saddiq chastised Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin for co-opting “kleptocrats” into his government despite once vowing to challenge them.

He was asked to comment on Muhyiddin’s changing of allegiances and ascent to power.

Syed Saddiq is the second known Pakatan Harapan MP to be called up by Bukit Aman this week over social media postings after Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh was also similarly ordered to appear for questioning over a social media post related to child marriage.