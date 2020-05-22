PM ordered to self-quarantine for 14 days, after post-Cabinet meeting attendee tests positive for Covid-19

A statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) detailed that Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had undergone a Covid-19 test this morning with results returning negative. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has been ordered to undergo 14 days of self-quarantine after an attendee of a post-Cabinet meeting on Wednesday tested positive for Covid-19.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) detailed that Muhyiddin was tested for Covid-19 this morning with results returning negative.

“However, according to the Control and Observation Order for Covid-19 Contacts, under Section 15(1) of Act 342, the prime minister has to undergo quarantine at home for a period of 14 days, beginning this evening.

“All those present during the meeting have also been ordered to undergo preliminary testing and to self-quarantine at home for 14 days beginning today,” read the statement.

The statement also noted how every meeting conducted within the PMO practised social distancing and strict healthcare steps at all times.

What was not included in the statement was the list of attendees and the identities of other government leaders and officials present during Wednesday’s meeting who have since been ordered to undergo self-quarantine.