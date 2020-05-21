‘Project PITA’ short for ‘pain in the ass’ because of difficulty converting 1MDB’s overseas investment back into cash, says ex-CEO

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak leaves the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex May 21, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 21 — 1Malaysia Development Berhad’s (1MDB) management branded the company’s efforts to retrieve money that was transferred out of the country and recorded on paper as “investments” as “Project PITA”, an internal joke in recognition of 1MDB’s difficulties in having the investment brought back as cash.

1MDB former CEO Datuk Shahrol Azral Ibrahim Halmi today reaffirmed how the company’s initial US$1 billion “investment” in a 2009 joint venture with purported Saudi-linked company PetroSaudi International Ltd (PSI) kept getting converted into different forms of investments on paper over time, including instances when profits on paper were recorded, but with 1MDB eventually never getting back the money it had “invested” in the form of actual cash.

Shahrol was testifying as the ninth prosecution witness in Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s power abuse and money-laundering trial involving more than RM2 billion of 1MDB funds.

Today, Najib’s lead defence lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah asked Shahrol why a project mentioned in the minutes of a 1MDB board meeting on March 2, 2012 was named as “Project PITA”.

“It was an internal joke at that time, P because PSI, PITA because pain in the ass,” Shahrol said, referring to 1MDB’s project to repatriate the funds it had invested.

Shahrol pointed out that 1MDB’s management was aware of various matters that it had to consider in efforts to bring back funds, such as its impression of the 1MDB-PSI joint venture being a purported government-to-government deal between Malaysia and Saudi Arabia, as well as Saudi’s quota on the number of visitors from Malaysia that could visit each year for Haj.

“It’s a pain in the ass because we need to tread delicately due to G2G, Haj quota. We felt — the board — this is something that needs to be managed carefully, Datuk Seri Najib needs to be consulted.

“So internally, we recognised this is not something as straightforward to be treated commercially, that’s why we called it PITA,” he said.

Shafee then remarked “are you buying pita bread” and asked if anyone in the 1MDB board of directors had ever asked him why the project was named “PITA”, but Shahrol said such a question never arose.

When asked by Shafee if the 1MDB board would have been a lot more alert if they were told the project to repatriate funds invested abroad was named “PITA” as it was a “pain in the ass”, Shahrol disagreed.

At the time when “Project PITA” was mentioned in the 2012 minutes, 1MDB had already faced difficulties in getting documents and cooperation from PSI officials on the purported 1MDB-PSI joint venture where 1MDB had “invested” US$1 billion.

With the 1MDB-PSI joint venture firm inactive, 1MDB later resorted in March 2010 to convert its US$1 billion stake in the joint venture company into a US$1.2 billion Islamic financing loan (via Murabahah notes) to the joint venture company. With that deal, 1MDB recorded a profit of US$200 million on paper only, without actually receiving the money in cash.

Subsequently, 1MDB would go on to agree and approve further conversion of the investment that was in Murabahah notes into other types of equity and fund units, but ultimately did not get back cash for its “investment”, with only some minimal interest payments received along the way.



