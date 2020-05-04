On Day One of CMCO, Malaysians continue to avoid crowded areas (VIDEO)

Petaling Street wet market trader Christina Tan and her husband are pictured at their stall on the first day of the conditional movement control order in Kuala Lumpur, May 4, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — On the first day of the conditional movement control order (CMCO), implemented by Putrajaya in its bid to kickstart the country’s economy, areas that are usually bustling with activity still appeared quiet.

Wet markets, restaurants and coffee shops remained empty, while no major morning rush-hour traffic was reported.

The Old Klang Road wet market remains shuttered today while the same goes for the Petaling Jaya Old Town wet market.

At the usually busy Chow Kit market, only four vendors were open for business but there was hardly anyone around to buy their produce.

Christina Tan has been selling vegetables for the past 13 years in Chow Kit and her stall has been open throughout the MCO period, which began on March 18.

Having tested for Covid-19 herself, and despite Chow Kit not being declared a red zone, the lack of tourists and locals have affected her business badly.

“There’s always a lot of people here but yesterday was so quiet even on a Sunday.

“Even after the government said you can go out from today I still think people are scared,” Christina told Malay Mail.

“We could have still survived easily as we supply restaurants but even they are closed,” she said,

For Olsen Hotel owner Teh Leong Thiam, better known in Chow Kit as “Ah Sam”, his hotel is similarly open, but with no takers so far.

He said the Petaling Street and Chow Kit area may need a year to recover from the Covid-19 outbreak.

Teh Leong Tham, owner of Olsen Hotel, speaks to a reporter on Petaling Street, Kuala Lumpur May 4, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

“I think this Chinatown place can’t open anymore,” said Teh.

“Not even a single person has come by since the MCO. Before the virus hit I could make RM50,000 to RM60,000 a month. Now despite still being open, only some weird characters are popping in.

“You know, drug addicts and such. If I let one in then they’ll call all their junkie friends and mess the place up.

“That’s why I feel if foreigners aren’t coming in, we will need time to recover most probably only June onwards we can see things change for the better.”

Teh said he had to take a 50 per cent pay cut and it’s the same for his staff.

“Not much to do for them also. No cleaning rooms and such but they come in to disinfect the place that’s about it,” he added.

For food vendor Lam, the ease on restrictions came as positive news for him as he had been out of business for a month.

Lam sells yau char kueh, (sweet rice buns and yam filled buns) at Chow Kit for RM1.20 each.

For 'yau char kueh' vendor Lam, business has been toughgoing on the first day of the conditional movement control order. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

He said he understands the severity of the pandemic and hopes to make a little bit each day till the pandemic is under control and things return to normal.

“Can’t be upset at anyone for what’s happening, it’s a force of nature almost,” Lam told Malay Mail.

“I shut down for more than a month and only reopened today. No choice, as you can see this place is dead.

“I think Malaysians still prefer to stay at home. This area a lot of foreigners so maybe they think the disease can spread easier here. Either way, we hope and pray for the best,” he added.

Similar situations were seen in other markets around the country as well.

At the Subang SS15 market, crowd remained sparse as of 8.30am. Many stalls were still closed, a usual weekday scene here, which is otherwise bustling on weekends.

However, outside the market, local council officers were seen conducting temperature checks and ensuring social distancing was being observed by market-goers.

In Penang, the infamous Air Itam market was not as busy as expected. It is still closed for traffic while the main roads around town and in Air Itam are clear.

Many shops around town remain closed while the Chowrasta Market in town was also quiet.

Coffee shops and stalls that are open still do not allow dine-ins in compliance with state government’s decision to persist with the MCO.