ASNB unit holders can withdraw investments via myASNB portal

Unit holders are allowed to withdraw a minimum amount of RM100 per transaction. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 ― Amanah Saham Nasional Bhd (ASNB) has announced an online withdrawal facility for selected unit trust funds under its management through the myASNB portal, allowing unit holders to withdraw their investments from any of their ASNB unit trust accounts except for ASN Sara 2 and ASN Equity 5.

The amount would be transferred to the unit holder’s bank account registered with myASNB on the following working day.

“Unit holders are allowed to withdraw a minimum amount of RM100 per transaction. However, the myASNB withdrawal facility is limited to three transactions per month, with a maximum accumulated amount of RM500 from any of the ASNB unit trust accounts belonging to the unit holder,” the wholly-owned unit trust management company of Permodalan Nasional Bhd said in a statement.

This online withdrawal service, it said, will also be made available via the myASNB application from April 27 onwards.

For more information, unit holders may refer to frequently asked questions at www.asnb.com.my or contact ASNB Customer Service Centre at 03-7730 8899. ― Bernama