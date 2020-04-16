Health D-G hailed as among world’s top three doctors in battle against Covid-19

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya April 13, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — China Global TV Network (CGTN) has listed Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah as one of the world’s top three doctors ‘born’ from public health officials in handling the Covid-19 outbreak, alongside the United States of America’s Dr Anthony Fauci and New Zealand’s Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

On its website yesterday, CGTN said it has crowned Dr Noor Hisham as one of the top doctors in the world for his straightforward and calm approach in handling the Covid-19 outbreak in Malaysia.

CGTN said that a few months ago hardly anybody knew of Dr Noor Hisham, 56, and the other two but they have now become the most “trustable” source of information and facts for the pandemic in their own countries.

"Every time I see Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, I feel reassured. The man has been a tower of strength for many Malaysians," CGTN quoted a local portal journalist as saying, adding that Dr Noor Hisham is also a "trusted face" and "a bulwark against confusion”.

According to CGTN, Fauci, 79, is the director of the USNational Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAD) while Bloomfield, 54, is the director-general of health in New Zealand.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba congratulated Dr Noor Hisham for earning the recognition.

Dr Adham, in his latest Facebook posting, said: “A great appreciation and honour for the country’s medical sector when our Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah is recognised by China Global Television Network as among the world’s best three doctors in handling the Covid-19 situation.” — Bernama