KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 14 — Traffic on the North-South Expressway (PLUS) has increased as of 11 am today, with people taking advantage of the holiday to return to their hometowns for the Chinese New Year celebrations and Ramadan next week.

A Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) spokesperson told Bernama that traffic from the Klang Valley to the north, south, and east coast is slow, with delays expected.

They said northbound PLUS traffic is slow at Rawang to Sungai Buaya, Bukit Beruntung to Bukit Tagar, Slim River to Sungkai, Sungkai to Bidor, Tapah to Gopeng, Menora Tunnel to Kuala Kangsar (after an accident at km 257.3), and Seberang Jaya to Sungai Dua.

“Traffic is also heavy from Senai Utara to Kulai, Simpang Renggam to Machap, and Senawang to Seremban,” the spokesperson said, adding that southbound traffic is congested from Auto City to Juru Toll Plaza, Bangi to Nilai, Nilai to Seremban, and Seremban to Senawang.

“East coast traffic is slow from Genting Sempah to Bukit Tinggi and Bukit Tinggi to Lentang,” they said, while reminding the public to plan their trips carefully and stay alert on the road to ensure everyone’s safety. — Bernama