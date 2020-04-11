MOH probes head protector made from garbage bag in Perak

Deputy Health Minister Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali (right) and Razman Zakaria (left) hand over personal protective equipment (PPE) to Nizam Yaakub at the Alor Pongsu medical centre April 11, 2020. — Bernama pic

BAGAN SERAI, April 11 — The Health Ministry (MOH) will probe into viral pictures of what purportedly was a health clinic personnel in Perak, wearing a head protector made from a garbage bag.

Deputy Health Minister Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali said the ministry was informed of the matter and conducted inquiries at several clinics, but had yet to receive an answer.

He said the matter would be investigated in depth as the act downgraded the government and the ministry.

“This is because we use a special material to make our head protector and not trash plastic bag.

“We will find out who did it including the person who made the pictures viral,” he told reporters after receiving 10 food boxes from the Social Welfare Department for Bagan Serai residents at the Alor Pongsu Penghulu Office here, today.

Besides that, Dr Noor Azmi, who is also Bagan Serai Member of Parliament, also denied the claim that the country was short of personal protective equipment (PPE).

“According to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, the government have made a substantial booking from abroad and it is expected to arrive soon,” he said. — Bernama