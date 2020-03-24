Report: Cops want DBKL to restrict hours at KL Wholesale Market

According to a report, KL police chief Comm Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said his agency also recommended that authorities further limit how many workers may be at the wholesale market. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — City police have advised City Hall to limit the hours of Pasar Borong Kuala Lumpur (KL Wholesale Market) for the duration of the movement control order.

According to The Star, KL police chief Comm Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said his agency also recommended that authorities further limit how many workers may be at the wholesale market.

“There are 440 stalls with five workers each, bringing the total number of those at the market to more than 2,000, without counting the customers,” he was quoted as saying.

Mazlan said the police have set up two roadblocks in the vicinity to try and control the movement of people in the area.

Each of the roadblocks was manned by 10 police personnel.

“We also have the CID, Mobile Patrol Vehicle (MPV) and Motorcycle Patrol Unit (URB) monitoring the area,” he said, adding that the police were continuing to advise people to return home.